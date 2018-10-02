Delhi: Over 6,500 join SBI Green Marathon

The State Bank of India, Radio Mirchi and the Bhamla Foundation launched the second edition of SBI Green Marathon, supported by the Environment Ministry to promote sustainability. The Sunday marathon also spearheaded a Beat Plastic campaign by the Bhamla Foundation.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, graced the event and felicitated the winners. Earlier, Alok Kumar Choudhary, CGM, SBI, Delhi Circle, flagged off the event along with archer Aman Saini and boxer Gaurav Bidhuri. More than 6,500 people participated in the marathon.

The event saw Air Marshal H N Bhagwat (Air Officer-in-charge Administration) of the Indian Air Force running the marathon. Additionally, Sergeant Deepak Kumar, Sergeant Santosh Kumar and JWO Ravi Kumar of the IAF, who won medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta, joined the mega event.

