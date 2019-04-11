Delhi: One dead as DTC bus hits motorcycle

A 35-year-old man died after a DTC bus hit the motorbike he was riding at south Delhi’s Jor Bagh Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Mohsin Khan, worked at Jaipur Polo Grounds, Race Course, as a waiter. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “The driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot and have not been traced yet.”

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station. Police are on the lookout for the accused.

The DTC bus was ferrying passengers when it hit the bike from the rear near Jor Bagh Metro station. “Khan was taken to AIIMS and was declared dead on arrival,” said Kumar.

The driver and the conductor of the bus abandoned the vehicle near the footpath and escaped. Khan’s post-mortem will take place Thursday after which his body will be handed over to his family.

A police officer said the identities of the accused have not been ascertained yet and investigation is on.