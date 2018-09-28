Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Delhi: 97-yr-old woman robbed, killed by relative

Delhi: 97-yr-old woman robbed, killed by relative

The deceased, Nathia, a resident of Pitampura, was missing since Sunday, following which her son Babu Ali filed a missing report at the Maurya Enclave police station, the police said.

New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 10:40:23 pm
delhi elederly woman killed, delhi woman strangled, Maurya Enclave murder, Nathia murder, 97-yr-old woman robbed, delhi woman killed by relative The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said. (Representational)

A 97-year-old woman was robbed and strangled to death allegedly by her relative in northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave area, police said Friday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The deceased, Nathia, a resident of Pitampura, was missing since Sunday, following which her son Babu Ali filed a missing report at the Maurya Enclave police station, the police said.

The body of the woman was sent for postmortem at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan. The accused, Firoz (22), was arrested and the woman’s gold earrings and silver bangles were recovered from his possession, another officer said.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now