Delhi O2 racket: Lawyers produce Salman Khan tweet, say Kalra made ‘poster boy’ while importers out on bail

Delhi Police's Crime Branch brings Navneet Kalra for interrogation in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, at his Khan Chacha restaurant in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Businessman Navneet Kalra‘s lawyers produced a tweet by Bollywood actor Salman Khan before a court in Delhi on Thursday while opposing the five-day police custody. They told the court that Kalra was made ‘a poster boy’ for the oxygen concentrator even as the importers of the life-saving equipment were released on bail.

The Delhi Police wanted Kalra, who was arrested for the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, for five days and stated that his custody was needed to investigate over 500 banking transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Akansha Garg reserved the order on the police custody. Kalra was produced before the court through video conferencing after his three-day police custody expired.

Kalra’s lawyer, Vineet Malhotra told the court, “There are 50,000 such machines imported by Spicejet. Salman Khan’s Twitter handle has a picture of oxygen concentrators. Government is allowing the import of oxygen concentrators… Yesterday he (Salman Khan) got 500 machines. Navneet Kalra got these machines from importers who were released on bail. They want to make him a poster boy.”

Malhotra told the court that Kalra had sold the equipment to police officers and judicial officers.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court, “Salman Khan distributed free of cost. He has not made any money. He never said that it is sufficient for two persons. However, the petitioner sold them to judicial officers and police officers. So he fooled them also.”

Srivastava also told the court that the police wanted to confront Kalra with the details of persons he sold the oxygen concentrators. “Twenty-three bank branches are involved in 516 transactions and so far 6-7 banks have replied to the notices issued by the police. These bank accounts are voluminous. We are also looking into his chartered accountant,” APP told the court.

The APP told the court that the police were making a “mirror image of his phone”.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who also appeared for the petitioner, told the court that Kalra has “cooperated in the last three days” with the investigation and handed over the phone to the police. On banking transactions, Pahwa told the court that “all bank statements will be provided by the bank.”

The APP told the court that “the oxygen concentrators (sold by Kalra) deteriorated the health of patients… it was rather obstructing the flow of oxygen in the human body.”

Kalra’s advocate Malhotra told the court that the APP had given a false statement and in fact the oxygen concentrators had more than 30 per cent oxygen flow and not 10 per cent as claimed by the APP.