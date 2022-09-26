Delhi: Number of dengue cases highest in 4 years

Delhi recorded a spike in dengue cases Monday, taking the total number of cases detected in the last seven days to 129. Of the 129 cases, 36 remained untraced after investigation.

According to the data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a total of 525 cases have been reported so far this season, the highest in the last four years.

However, despite the rising numbers, the national capital has not recorded any fatalities so far this year owing to the mosquito-borne disease.

As per the data shared by the corporation, 98 people acquired the infection from other states and 284 people could not be traced as their addresses were not provided by the hospitals.

Meanwhile, 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in the national capital.

The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Keshav Puram.

MCD officials said the civic body has been sending domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) to every household in the city and more than 3,000 DBCs have been deployed under the program.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting with health officials, wherein he chalked out an action plan for checking the spread of dengue – including setting up 35 dedicated hospitals, case-based monitoring, larval source management, fogging, and spreading awareness by providing special homework to schoolchildren.