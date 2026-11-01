Gurugram, Noida step up border checks ahead of BS-VI vehicle curbs in Delhi

With restrictions on non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles entering Delhi coming into force on Sunday, Gurugram and Noida have deployed special teams at key border points to screen vehicles and regulate their movement.

In Delhi, enforcement will be carried out by joint teams of the Traffic Police and Transport department, with support from the local police. Border checks will also use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Identifying vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards could, however, pose a challenge for traffic personnel. While some newer SUVs have distinct designs that help differentiate BS-VI models from their BS-IV counterparts, the same may not be true of sedans, said officials.