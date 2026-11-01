Gurugram, Noida step up border checks ahead of BS-VI vehicle curbs in Delhi

With restrictions on non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles entering Delhi coming into force on Sunday, Gurugram and Noida have deployed special teams at key border points to screen vehicles and regulate their movement.
In Delhi, enforcement will be carried out by joint teams of the Traffic Police and Transport department, with support from the local police. Border checks will also use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.
Identifying vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards could, however, pose a challenge for traffic personnel. While some newer SUVs have distinct designs that help differentiate BS-VI models from their BS-IV counterparts, the same may not be true of sedans, said officials.
To address this, the challan application used by the Delhi Traffic Police is linked to the Vahan database, which provides details of vehicle makes and models. Officials said this would help personnel identify vehicles and determine whether they comply with the required emission standards.
The police will also issue challans through cameras, as it would not be possible to deploy personnel at every entry point into the city, said officials.
In Gurugram, the Traffic Police has deployed special inspection teams at five Haryana-Delhi border routes – Sirhaul toll, Kapashera, Bajghera, Aya Nagar and Gwal Pahari – to screen vehicles headed towards the Capital.
“Officers stationed at these checkpoints will verify BS-VI emission compliance, registration credentials and valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC). The roadside inspections will focus primarily on commercial vehicles, interstate buses and heavy goods carriers registered outside Delhi,” Traffic Police spokesperson Vikas Soni said.
The restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027. Only BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles and electric vehicles will be permitted entry into Delhi. Commercial freight carriers whose destination is elsewhere have been advised to use peripheral expressways.
Officials said traffic authorities have asked motorists and transport operators to verify paperwork of their vehicles before approaching the borders.
In Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police said vehicles registered outside Delhi, including passenger buses and trucks, would not be allowed to enter the Capital unless they met the prescribed emission standards.
“Vehicles travelling through Delhi to other destinations have been advised to take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or Yamuna Expressway to Zero Point, proceed via Pari Chowk, Kasna and Sirsa, and use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations,” it added.
A senior police officer said petrol vehicles more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles more than 10 years old were already prohibited from operating on public roads in Gautam Buddha Nagar under the existing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) protocol.
“Drivers and vehicle owners will be held responsible,” the officer said.
An officer from the Regional Transport Office said BS-IV vehicles registered in Noida could continue to operate within the district, while those registered in Delhi could operate in the Capital.
“Five of our teams will be deployed alongside the Noida Traffic Police at the borders to check vehicles. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles, classified as end-of-life vehicles, were already being checked and their movement restricted within Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the officer added.
“Vehicle registration numbers will be entered into machines to verify their emission standards,” the officer further said.
A police officer said round-the-clock checks will be conducted at five locations – Chilla border, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Pari Chowk and Zero Point.