Delhi air quality plummets to ‘very poor’ category despite curbs, AQI crosses 300-mark

The air quality in Delhi and the neighbouring region worsened on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and Noida entering the ‘very poor’ category.

Visuals from areas around Central Delhi showed the city covered in a blanket of smog. The AQI in the city on Monday morning was recorded at 310, up from 277 recorded a day earlier.

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around ITO is at 349, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals shot at 06:35 am) https://t.co/w4dnsujH5F — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

The AQI in neighbouring Noida also entered ‘very poor’ category and was at 311, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.

Meanwhile, the pollution levels in Ghaziabad and Gurugram were in ‘poor’ air quality, with AQI readings of 278 and 230. Faridabad recorded a comparatively better AQI of 116, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

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Among the cities covered, Noida recorded the highest AQI at 311, marginally ahead of Delhi at 310. The app’s health advisory described the air quality in both cities as very poor and warned that prolonged exposure could cause respiratory illness. The readings were recorded at 8.05 am on November 2.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around India Gate and Janpath is at 335, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals shot at 06:39 am) https://t.co/IKyYMg0TBk — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

In Ghaziabad, the AQI stood at 278, while Gurugram recorded 230. Both cities were categorised as having poor air quality, which can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, according to the app’s health advisories.

Also Read | Explained: Why Delhi air quality deteriorates in October

Faridabad recorded an AQI of 116, falling in the moderate category. The app indicated that air pollution at this level could cause breathing discomfort among people with lung disorders, asthma and heart diseases.

Rain had brought a respite

Delhi and Noida’s AQI has also shown a sharp rise over the past few days. On October 30, Noida experienced rain and the recorded AQI was 58, which increased to 106 on October 31 before rising to 248 on November 1. The app reported six active monitoring stations out of seven in the city.