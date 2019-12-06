No equipment for OTs yet: Lok Nayak hospital to govt

In November, the department had issued an order highlighting shortage of essential equipment and how this has affected its functioning. In November, the department had issued an order highlighting shortage of essential equipment and how this has affected its functioning.

The first status report submitted to the Delhi government by Lok Nayak Hospital’s surgery department over shortage of equipment in operation theatres states that no equipment has been purchased yet, even though the hospital was asked to meet the shortage by December 1. Shortage of OT essentials such as laparoscopic sets, OT tables, patient transfer trolleys, post-operative ICU beds, OT ceiling lights and C-arm were red-flagged by the department last month.

The report was filed to the Secretary (Health) on December 3, a copy of which is marked to the hospital’s medical director, Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College and other members of the department.

“No new equipment has yet been ordered or procured till date. Further, the fourth OT table which has not been functioning due to lack of technicians for several years, continues to remain non-functional due to the same reasons,” read the status report.

In November, the department had issued an order highlighting shortage of essential equipment and how this has affected its functioning. It had decided to shut the four general surgery OTs from December 1. The Delhi government then intervened and the department was requested not to shut the OTs “in public interest”. The hospital was instructed to start purchasing equipment at the earliest and submit a weekly status report to the health department.

“In the next few days, the election code of conduct will be implemented and authorities will not be able to make any purchases after this. If the status report continues to remain the same, the department would be constrained and left with no other option than to issue orders for closure of OTs…,” the report further stated.

The department has requested the Health Secretary’s urgent attention in the matter. “The hospital director has been asked to personally look into this. Procurement process has already started,” Sanjeev Khirwar, Secretary (health), Delhi government told The Indian Express.

On an average, the OT of the general surgery department caters to around 15-20 patients daily. “The administration has started procurement. Some equipment has been ordered, some are in the tender process, the rest will be tendered soon. I am monitoring it daily,” said Dr Kishore Singh, the hospital’s medical director.

