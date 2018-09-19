Follow Us:
Delhi: NGO asked to conduct safety audit of capital

The NGO, Safetipin, had in 2015 mapped the city’s dark stretches. The government has also sought a report on the action taken in the previous report. The decision was taken the AAP Cabinet on Tuesday.

September 19, 2018
The Delhi government has tasked an NGO with conducting a “safety audit” of the national capital by focusing on a set of nine parameters, including lighting, public transport and gender ratio of people in public places. The NGO, Safetipin, had in 2015 mapped the city’s dark stretches. The government has also sought a report on the action taken in the previous report. The decision was taken the AAP Cabinet on Tuesday.The Cabinet also approved a proposal to enhance the financial assistance to leprosy-affected persons from Rs 1,800 per month to Rs 3,000 per month under the Rehabilitation Centre for Leprosy affected persons (RCL) Scheme.

