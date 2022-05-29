scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: AISA member accused of sexually harassing woman on JNU campus

Delhi news live updates: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average; the air quality was recorded in the poor category

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 10:47:44 am
AISA said the complaint has been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question has been asked not to participate in organisation activities.

An activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) has been accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. “The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act,” the ‘Concerned Women of JNU’ said in the statement. Meanwhile, AISA said the complaint has been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question has been asked not to participate in organisation activities.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature to be around 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city’s air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 287 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 ‘moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Live Blog

Delhi news live: maximum temperature in the city to be around 41 degrees Celsius; over 89,000 people availed free rides on DTC’s e-buses; Follow live updates.

10:47 (IST)29 May 2022
Delhi Police arrest UP-based transporter in 2007 abduction and murder case

Nearly 15 years after a man was allegedly abducted in his SUV, killed and his body was dumped in a canal, the Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based transporter in connection with the case. Read more

10:30 (IST)29 May 2022
Partly cloudy sky likely in city

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am. (PTI)

10:29 (IST)29 May 2022
AISA member accused of sexually harassing woman on JNU campus

An activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) has been accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. “The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act,” the ‘Concerned Women of JNU’ said in the statement. Meanwhile, AISA said the complaint has been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question has been asked not to participate in organisation activities. (PTI)

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, wanted in multi-crore Gurgaon heist, stopped while trying to flee from Dubai

The Haryana Police’s Special Task Force, which is probing the multi-crore heist in Gurgaon, has learnt from central intelligence agencies that the alleged mastermind, gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, was intercepted while trying to flee from Dubai where he had been hiding.

However, he escaped and was caught again. This has delayed his deportation as the police in Dubai are planning to take legal action against him, said officials.

Experts divided on lakhs of trees along floodplains

Fiercely guarded from grazing cattle on the Yamuna’s floodplains in Northeast Delhi’s Garhi Mandu are lakhs of saplings and trees planted there in lieu of those felled for infrastructure projects. Sections of the floodplain near the Signature Bridge are visibly green, even from a distance.

Such dense plantations on the active floodplains are not desirable, said A K Gosain, professor emeritus at IIT-Delhi, who is a member of the expert committee constituted on orders of the NGT to monitor rejuvenation of the river and its floodplains. “This is the active floodplain, which means it gets inundated every year. Anything that you put here is a resistance to the flow. Plantations should be as far from the floodplain as possible,” he said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.