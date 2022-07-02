Delhi News Live Updates: SpiceJet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke in cabin

Delhi News Live Updates: A SpiceJet aircraft operating between Delhi and Jabalpur returned to the national capital on Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, a spokesperson of the airline said. He added that the smoke was noticed when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000 feet and that all passengers had been disembarked safely at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, Issuing notice to the Delhi Police in a petition challenging a trial court order that sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to four-day police remand, the Delhi High Court Friday asked them to file a counter affidavit in two weeks and a rejoinder, if any, a week thereafter. Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order Friday asking the chief metropolitan magistrate to examine the material collected by the investigating agency when Zubair will be produced in court on Saturday without being prejudiced by the High Court’s order.

In other news, two days after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest in Gurgaon demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Gurgaon police have booked the organisers of the rally for allegedly raising abusive slogans and promoting enmity between communities.