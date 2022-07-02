scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: SpiceJet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke in cabin

Delhi News Live Updates today, July 2: The smoke was noticed when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000 feet and all passengers had been disembarked safely at Delhi airport.

By: Express Web Desk | Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2022 9:59:30 am
Delhi news latestThe aircraft managed to return safely to the Delhi airport.

Delhi News Live Updates: A SpiceJet aircraft operating between Delhi and Jabalpur returned to the national capital on Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, a spokesperson of the airline said. He added that the smoke was noticed when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000 feet and that all passengers had been disembarked safely at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, Issuing notice to the Delhi Police in a petition challenging a trial court order that sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to four-day police remand, the Delhi High Court Friday asked them to file a counter affidavit in two weeks and a rejoinder, if any, a week thereafter. Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order Friday asking the chief metropolitan magistrate to examine the material collected by the investigating agency when Zubair will be produced in court on Saturday without being prejudiced by the High Court’s order.

In other news, two days after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest in Gurgaon demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Gurgaon police have booked the organisers of the rally for allegedly raising abusive slogans and promoting enmity between communities.

 

Live Blog

Delhi news updates: 8,233 ex-students of Delhi University register for centenary chance to complete degrees; L-G to make 128 temporary medical posts permanent; 4 villages to get sewer lines. Follow this space for more live updates.

09:46 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair is brought out of IFSO unit of Delhi Police Spl Cell in Dwarka.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was brought out of IFSO unit of Delhi Police Spl Cell in Dwarka, according to ANI. He'll be produced before Patiala House Court shortly He was arrested on June 27 in Delhi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, through a social media post. 

09:38 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Indian Army and Indian Air Force to conduct cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass

Indian Army and Indian Air Force have joined forces to conduct a cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass commencing on 2nd July. The team comprises 20 soldiers and air warriors and will be led by two women officers of the Army and Air Force, tweeted ANI.

09:32 (IST)02 Jul 2022
SpiceJet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke in cabin

A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ftm, ANI tweeted.

8,233 ex-students of Delhi University register for centenary chance to complete degrees. (Express file photo)

As many as 8,233 former students of the Delhi University, who were a part of it nearly 50 years ago, have registered for the university’s centenary chance — second opportunity to complete their degrees. The university has now closed registrations for these examinations.

DU proctor issues warning against defacement of campus walls

The Delhi University (DU) Proctor has issued a notice against “defacement” of walls of the university campus, stating that “strict action” will be taken against those whose names are found on posters stuck on walls.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.