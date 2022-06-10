scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Slight uptick in Covid cases in city, doctors say hospitalisations still low

Delhi News Live Updates Today 9 June 2022: Meanwhile, Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 11:01:06 am
AIMIM activists stage a protest demanding arrest of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged comments against Prophet Muhammad, outside Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates Today: The incidence of Covid-19 is on the rise in Delhi, with 622 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, as per the daily health bulletin of the Delhi government. The number had crossed the 500-mark for the first time in 18 days on Wednesday. The positivity rate — proportion of samples tested that return positive — stood at 3.17% on Thursday, which is the highest in 27 days, barring Monday’s bulletin (which records cases and tests from Sunday) when it shot up to 3.4% because very few tests had been conducted. City doctors say they have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases reporting for out-patient consultations, however, hospital admissions remain stagnant.

A fire broke out at a carpet and crockery godown in Northwest Delhi’s Hamidpur area at around 6.45 pm on Thursday evening. Officials said 19 fire tenders were sent to the spot. According to Delhi Fire Service Divisional Officer S K Dua, the godown had no NOC from the fire department, and did not have any system to douse fires. DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “There are no casualties or injuries at present. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.”

At least 33 AIMIM activists and locals were detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly protesting outside Parliament Street police station Thursday morning and creating ruckus. DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said an FIR has been registered against the protesters. The activists were staging a protest demanding the arrest of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged comments against Prophet Muhammad. Kaleemul Hafeez, AIMIM Delhi President, said, “We were peacefully protesting here. They (police) don’t see Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. They have a problem with us. We aren’t doing anything wrong and protesting against Sharma’s statements against the Prophet”.

Live Blog

Delhi Live Updates Today: 33 AIMIM activists detained over protest demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest; Delhi logs 622 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths; FIR against 2 TV ads for promoting 'rapist mindset', says DCW; Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected; Follow live updates.

10:55 (IST)10 Jun 2022
New Delhi district has the best Covid-19 vaccination cover, over 93% have received dose 2

The New Delhi district has been performing well consistently when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination, with 93.7% coverage of second dose and 14.7% of precaution dose among those who have received the first one. If the number of people who have received their first dose so far is considered to be the total eligible population in Delhi, 83.9% on average have received their second dose, whereas 7.05% have received their precaution dose, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. The total number of first doses administered in the city also includes children between the ages of 12 and 17 years who are not yet eligible for their precaution doses. Even among adults, there is likely to be a section of people who haven’t yet completed their nine-month gap between second and precaution doses.

01:04 (IST)10 Jun 2022
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Red-corner-notice against gangster Goldy Brar 

The Interpol has issued a red-corner-notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (28), who has taken responsibility for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

19:57 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Delhi University writes to colleges to stop caste-based discrimination on campus

The Delhi University has written to colleges asking them to ensure there is no caste-based discrimination on the campus, saying officials or faculty members should desist from any such act against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin.

The varsity’s assistant registrar on May 25 wrote to colleges attaching several letters from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the prevention of caste-based discrimination in higher education and requesting them to take necessary action in the matter.

The UGC, in this direction, has requested to take four actions, including constitution of a committee to look into the discrimination complaints received from SC/ST/OBC students, teachers and non-teaching staff. (PTI)

19:55 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Gurgaon: 2 labourers killed, 1 injured as they fall off under-construction building

Two labourers were killed while another suffered injuries after the three fell off an under-construction building at Sector 65 in Gurgaon Thursday evening.

14:13 (IST)09 Jun 2022
DU offline exams: Students use unfair means, teachers urge lenient approach

With instances of students using unfair means coming to light during Delhi University’s (DU’s) ongoing offline examinations, some teachers have argued that the university should avoid a punitive approach in these cases. According to Dean Examination Diwan Rawat, as of June 7, the university had recorded a total of 115 unfair means cases, which he stated did not signal any kind of increase from previous years. The examination will continue till June 18.

However, some teachers said that as these examinations have been conducted under trying circumstances, the university should consider approaches other than penalising the students. These are the first fully offline examinations being conducted by the university since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and they started a little over three months after the university reopened physically in February. Read more

13:45 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Delhi weather: No respite in sight, heatwave conditions likely to continue

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

Parts of Delhi-NCR recorded heatwave conditions on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather observatory at the Ridge in North Delhi recorded a heatwave when the maximum temperature was 44.9 degrees on Wednesday, 4.7 degrees above the normal. The highest maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi – 46.6 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Najafgarh and Mungeshpur also recorded temperatures above 46 degrees, settling at 46.3 degrees and 46.2 degrees respectively. Read more

13:21 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Gurgaon: 3 held for murdering grocery shop owner; accused linked to spate of robberies in Manesar, say police

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a grocery shop owner on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway after stealing his valuables. Police said that the accused had been involved in a spate of robberies across the Manesar area in the recent months.

On May 21 night, Ashish Kumar (22) was found murdered in IMT Manesar area. In the police complaint, his brother had said that around 10 pm, Kumar had left his grocery shop and was returning to his house in Bilaspur on his motorcycle. He was talking to his fiancee over the phone. Around 10.20 pm, his fiancee told the family that some unknown persons had intercepted him. She said that she had heard Kumar tell the accused to take what they wanted but to spare his life before the call was disconnected. Read more

13:02 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Covid-19 cases cross 500 mark in Delhi after 18 days

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 500-mark for the first time in 18 days, with 564 infections recorded Wednesday being the highest in 24 days. The positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.84 per cent on Wednesday, which was also the highest in 22 days, barring this Monday’s bulletin (which records cases and tests from Sunday) when it shot up to 3.4 per cent because very few tests had been conducted. Read more

12:38 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Delhi: 10 more victims of Mundka fire tragedy identified

Ten more bodies of the Mundka fire victims have been identified through DNA matching by the forensic teams, officials said Thursday. With this, 20 of the 27 people who died in the massive fire at a commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 13, have been identified.

The remaining seven are being processed for sample extraction and testing at the forensic lab in Rohini, said officials. The ten victims identified are Pooja, Madhu Kumar, Preeti, Poonam, Mushrat, Geeta Chouhan, Sonam, Amar Nath Goyal, Asha and Bharti Negi, said officials. Read more

12:16 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Asaduddin Owaisi named in Delhi Police FIR over inflammatory remarks, Yati Narsinghanand also booked

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi named in FIR registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police Thursday over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name also mentioned in the FIR.

12:14 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Delhi court extends ED custody of Satyendar Jain till Monday

A Delhi court Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate’s custody of AAP leader Satyendar Jain till June 13 in connection with a money laundering case. Jain, whose nine-day custody ended Thursday, was produced before Special CBI Judge Geetanjli Goel. The ED had sought his custody for five more days, submitting that they needed to confront him with documents that were recovered in the searches that have been conducted by the agency.

11:58 (IST)09 Jun 2022
ED gets further custody of Satyendar Jain till June 13 in alleged money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has recieved further custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13, who has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case. Jain has filed a bail application through his lawyer in court.

11:39 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Fire in Delhi’s Batla House area; no injuries

A fire broke out at a five-storeyed residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Batla House area Thursday morning. Officials said more than 20 people were trapped inside and rescued in time. A call about the fire was made around 8.48 am, according to fire department officials. Read more

10:45 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Zafar Mahal, last palace built by Mughals, lies in wait of repair, restoration

On the anniversary of the 1857 Siege of Delhi on June 8, few will remember the Mughals who saw their reign end. The Zafar Mahal in Mehrauli is a monument that reflects this aptly. The last palace built by the Mughals, the huge red sandstone gate impresses from a distance.

But on closer look, mounds of garbage are strewn around the parking lot. Within the palace, walls and pillars crumble and seem to be at the point of collapse. The graves of three Mughal emperors are somewhere within the decaying Mahal. Before he was exiled to Rangoon by the British, Bahadur Shah Zafar wished to be buried here beside his forefathers. His grave lies empty. Arnav Chandrasekhar writes

10:34 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Coal use will be banned in NCR from Jan 2023

The use of coal as a fuel will be banned across the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from January 1, 2023, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). For regions where infrastructure for and supply of piped natural gas (PNG) is already available, the ban on the use of coal will come into force from October 1, 2022, the CAQM said in a statement Wednesday. Read more

10:20 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Three buses catch fire at Sunehri Bus Depot, no casualties reported

Three buses caught fire around 10 pm Wednesday night at the Sunehri Bus Depot near Dayal Singh college. Three fire tenders were dispatched to contain the fire. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, no casualties were reported.

10:01 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Normal services restored in blue line

After services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the servcies had been resumed. 

09:23 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Lawrence gang plotted Moosewala murder; aide of ‘key shooter’ arrested in Pune: police

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, while Pune Rural police claimed to have arrested a close associate of the suspected main shooter in a previous murder case in Maharashtra. Special CP (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal told the media in Delhi that his team identified five men involved in Moosewala’s murder and will soon make arrests. Read more

09:04 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Blue line metro services affected as over head electrification wire damaged
08:40 (IST)09 Jun 2022
Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag. On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.

