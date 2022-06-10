Delhi News Live Updates: Slight uptick in Covid cases in city, doctors say hospitalisations still low

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged heads of higher educational institutions to consider holding academic discussions based on books on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades in public office. Speaking at the launch of ‘The Republican Ethic (Vol 4)’, which contains selected speeches by Kovind in his fourth year in office, Pradhan said the books on Modi and Kovind offer many insights on democracy and rule of law in India.

On the anniversary of the 1857 Siege of Delhi on June 8, few will remember the Mughals who saw their reign end. The Zafar Mahal in Mehrauli is a monument that reflects this aptly. The last palace built by the Mughals, the huge red sandstone gate impresses from a distance. But on closer look, mounds of garbage are strewn around the parking lot. Within the palace, walls and pillars crumble and seem to be at the point of collapse. The graves of three Mughal emperors are somewhere within the decaying Mahal. Before he was exiled to Rangoon by the British, Bahadur Shah Zafar wished to be buried here beside his forefathers. His grave lies empty.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Wednesday that they will work together for the betterment of the city, and there were no differences between the two when it came to working for the people. Saxena, Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting Wednesday on the ongoing monsoon preparedness, and directed the department to ‘sync’, work in ‘coordination’ and let people know that the government is working for them.