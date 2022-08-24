Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 97 more e-bus today, DTC’s electric fleet to increase to 249

Delhi Live: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate 97 more electric buses in Wednesday 12 pm from Rajghat depot -1. With this, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC’s) electric fleet will increase to 249 buses, said officials. Currently, there are 102 electric buses running under DTC. Each one of the buses is estimated to cut 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) each in its life span of 10 years,said officials. According to officials, the electric buses will be a state of the art buses with modern technologies, no noise, pollution, passenger safety features such as air conditioners, CCTV cameras for women safety. It will also have facilities like bus kneeling with ramp facilities, panic buttons, and space for wheelchairs. The new buses will also have dedicated pink seats for woman passengers.
In other news, Kamal Dev Sharma is a proud principal. Recently, two of his students at Swaran Jayanti Utkrisht Senior Secondary School at Thathal in Una district of Himachal Pradesh did well in the Class 12 results of the state education board. While Tanisha Bhardwaj secured first position in commerce stream on the state merit list, Shubham Atri bagged sixth position in science stream.
Meanwhile, pulling up Delhi Police for putting unmanned mobile barricades on the roads in the city, High Court Tuesday said policemen do not apply their minds, and block roads during rush hours. The division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal in this regard summoned Delhi Police’s Special CP (Law & Order) to court, and listed the matter for hearing in September. “Please let me tell you, they just don’t apply their mind. In the evening hours when there is so much rush, they will have those intersections. They would be standing on the side, not looking at one vehicle. Why are they blocking the roads?” said the court, while addressing a counsel representing the Delhi Police.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a dog sterilisation module on its mobile app, MCD App 311, that will include updates on the entire process, along with photos.
From the pickup of the dog and its arrival at the dog sterilisation centre to the date of surgery and the release of the dog, everything will be updated online with photographs, a senior MCD official said. Veterinary department officials can monitor the activity through the app, he added. Read more.
Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct fences along the open sections of the master storm water drains, especially around residential areas along the drains located around residential areas.
The proposal was recommended in the core planning cell meeting of GMDA and was approved by chief executive officer of GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal, said officials. The decision comes in the aftermath of a recent incident where an 8-year-old boy had drowned while playing outside his house along the drain in Gadoli Khurd village in sector 37 D on August 7. Read more.
A group of students and professors from Jamia Millia Islamia university have carried out a study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies in Delhi “to ensure water security and community development”.
Three teams from the university’s Department of Civil Engineering were created with 15 students each and each team was headed by a professor. The teams conducted their respective studies at Satpula water channel near Khirki Masjid, Gandhak ki Baoli in Mehrauli village and the Baoli or water tank at Wazirpur Ka Gumbad. Read more.
With billionaire Gautam Adani launching a hostile takeover of NDTV, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the bid by a company owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “khaas dost (special friend)” is a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media.
In a stunning move with the potential to change the media landscape, Adani launched a hostile takeover of NDTV, first with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.
The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation’s most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion. Read more.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive razing illegal constructions on around 6 percent of plots in the Birondi village Monday, officials said.
These plots in the village belonging to several farmers had illegal slums and construction raised by colonizers in the area, officials said, adding that the cost of these is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.
The demolition was carried out on the instructions of the chief executive officer of the GNIDA, Surendra Singh as part of continued actions against land grabbers who raise illegal constructions in areas notified by the authority, officials said. Read more.
Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday and a good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end, weather forecasters have said.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 33.7 mm of rainfall so far in August against a normal of 191.1 mm -- a deficit of 82 per cent.
Normally, the observatory gauges 247 mm of rainfall in August, the wettest month of the year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days.
Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.
A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said.
According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita hospital in Faridabad today.
The super-speciality hospital, expected to be equipped with 2600 beds, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6000 crore and is expected to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to people of Faridabad and NCR region.
