Delhi News Live: KYS claims their activists ‘violently’ detained by police Agnipath protests; Capital logs 1,447 new Covid-19 cases

"KYS activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the BJP government's promotion of rapid contractualisation in light of the Agnipath scheme. Activists were forcefully and violently detained from the protest site," the student organization said in the statement. (Photo: Twitter/@ArrushChopra)

Delhi news live: Krantikari Yuva Sangathan on Friday claimed that its activists were “forcefully and violently detained” during a protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. An immediate reaction was not available from the police. “KYS activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the BJP government’s promotion of rapid contractualisation in light of the Agnipath scheme. Activists were forcefully and violently detained from the protest site,” the student organization said in the statement.

Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi government said Friday that the office of the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not yet cleared a file that would allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to go to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit. The summit is scheduled for August 2-3. “Several files have been stuck with the LG for many days because of a lack of administrative experience. Even files related to small matters are stuck. Among these is the file for the CM to go to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit. That file has been pending for three weeks,” a source said. Kejriwal had said on June 2 that High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong had invited him and he had accepted the invitation. Sources said that the file was sent to Saxena on June 7.