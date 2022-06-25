Delhi News Live: Maximum temperature to hit 40 degrees today; Capital logs 1,447 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi news live: The maximum temperature is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Partly cloudy skies are also on the forecast for the day.
Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.
Meanwhile, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan on Friday claimed that its activists were “forcefully and violently detained” during a protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. An immediate reaction was not available from the police. “KYS activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the BJP government’s promotion of rapid contractualisation in light of the Agnipath scheme. Activists were forcefully and violently detained from the protest site,” the student organization said in the statement.
The Delhi Police recently registered an FIR against a minor student of Class VI of a Delhi government school after he allegedly shared an obscene video clip on a WhatsApp group of the students meant for the purpose of sharing homework. He was later provided counselling by the police. Read more
Ritika Singh (30), had been staying with a friend, and was confronted by her husband Akash Gautam over this. An argument took place between the two, following which Akash and his family members allegedly tied Ritika's hands and threw her off the apartment's balcony, said police. Read more
The police arrested a wanted criminal after an exchange of fire at IMT Manesar early on Friday morning. Officers said they were waiting to nab Junaid after being tipped off by a co-accused regarding his whereabouts. Read more
Delhi’s West district has taken the lead when it comes to the absolute number of Covid-19 precaution shots, with New Delhi continuing to have the highest percentage of people having received the third dose. Over 1.99 lakh people have received their third dose of the Covid vaccine in West Delhi as compared to 1.97 lakh people in New Delhi district, according to the government’s CoWIN portal. Read more
It was a pleasant Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 24.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, it added.
The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature, and the minimum settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. (PTI)
The Noida Authority has issued a final warning to the builder of a high-rise in Sector 78, Sunshine Helios, to complete the handover process of the society to its residents. Read more