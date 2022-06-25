Delhi News Live: Maximum temperature to hit 40 degrees today; Capital logs 1,447 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi news live: The maximum temperature is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Partly cloudy skies are also on the forecast for the day.

Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan on Friday claimed that its activists were “forcefully and violently detained” during a protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. An immediate reaction was not available from the police. “KYS activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the BJP government’s promotion of rapid contractualisation in light of the Agnipath scheme. Activists were forcefully and violently detained from the protest site,” the student organization said in the statement.