Delhi: MLAs Gupta, Sirsa summoned in defamation case by Hussain

A Delhi court Friday summoned BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra in a defamation case filed by Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain.

Hussain, who is an MLA from Ballimaran, alleged the respondents were behind banners and posters, “displaying slanderous and false allegations that ‘Kejriwal Sarkar ke mantri Imran Hussain ne 23 crore rupaye lekar ped katne ki anumati di’ (Kejriwal government’s minister Imran Hussain took Rs 23 crores to allow felling of trees)” during a protest on June 27. The posters were telecast on the same date by a television channel and published in various national newspapers, he alleged.

Hussain claimed he was confronted by people from his constituency, who asked him “how he could play with the health of the people”.

The complainant also claimed his wife was told about the allegations after returning from a wedding function. “His wife told him he had done a wrong thing. People were saying that her husband has played with the health of Delhi and he is not fit to be a minister. He should be put in jail. He pacified his wife saying that it is a political conspiracy by opposite political party,” the court document read.

In his order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said, “There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against the respondents Vijender Gupta, Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa under IPC section 500 (defamation).”