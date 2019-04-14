Toggle Menu
Delhi: 17-yr-old held for raping minor girl

Police said the incident took place Thursday evening, as the victim was playing outside her home. The accused allegedly abducted her after telling her that her mother was looking for her.

Maharashtra: Six-year-old girl abducted, raped in Palghar

Police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in the Northern range. Police said they traced the boy using CCTV footage from the area, in which he can be seen taking the girl to an isolated spot.

“He took her to an isolated area near a dumpyard and allegedly raped her. He later fled, leaving the girl in an unconscious condition,” a senior police officer said.

A passerby spotted the girl and called the PCR, said police, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case. ens

