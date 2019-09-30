Delhi Metro Grey line: Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open on October 4

The Dwarka-Najafgarh metro corridor, an extension of the Blue line, will be thrown open for public on October 4. Measuring more than 4.2 km, the Grey line will connect Najafgarh with the rest of the national capital.

It was not originally part of Metro’s Phase II project under which the Pink and Magenta Lines have come up. The existing Dwarka station, which will now have interchange facility, will be connected to the new station through an 80 metre passage. It will have three stations: Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh.

“The Dwarka–Najafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro will be formally flagged off on October 4 by MoS (Independent) for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” a senior DMRC was quoted as saying by PTI.

The flagging-off ceremony is scheduled to take place at Metro Bhawan at 12.15 pm and passenger services on the section shall commence from 5 pm on the same day, Anuj Dayal, the executive director, corporate communication of the DMRC informed.

With the opening of this Grey line, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km with 274 stations, including the recently inaugurated Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line.

“The Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and out of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km underground. With the opening of this section, the Dwarka metro station is all set to emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh,” Dayal had said.

About 2,000 square metres of additional parking space shall be provided at the Dwarka station. Pick and drop by e-rickshaws, autos and buses have also been provided at the station.