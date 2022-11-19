Delhi Metro Phase 4 work in full swing, tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extension-Keshopur complete

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Saturday completed tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extension and Keshopur on the upcoming Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor under Phase IV.

According to officials, on Saturday morning at Krishna Park Extension, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) bored a 1.4-km-long tunnel in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and DMRC chairman Manoj Joshi, DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

“This tunnel breakthrough was achieved using a mammoth 73-metre-long TBM. Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement have now been constructed on this stretch, which is part of a 2.2-km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. Work on the other parallel tunnel on this section was completed in December last year,” said an official.

On this underground stretch, apart from the twin tunnels, the ramp and the entry/exit have been completed while about 70% of the Krishna Park Extension station has also been completed, said officials.

The civil work of this particular underground section is expected to be completed by early next year while the entire Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor will be ready by September 2025.

Officials also added that this new tunnel stretch is a continuation of the already existing Magenta line tunnel operational for the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor.

The tunnel has been constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. About 2,000 rings with an inner diameter of 5.8 m have been installed in the tunnel. The alignment of the tunnel runs along the Outer Ring Road and below multi-storied built-up structures, they added.

The Delhi Metro has also constructed a subway using box-pushing method to reduce heavy traffic flow on the Outer Ring Road.

“As part of the Phase 4 work approved so far, 28.76 km of underground lines will be constructed. The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will have underground sections of 9.41 km in total,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The 29-km line will connect the Janakpuri West Metro station on the Magenta line and the RK Ashram station on the Blue line. The Janakpuri-RK Ashram stretch will run through Haiderpur, Sadar Bazar, Azadpur, Bhalswa, Pushpanjali Enclave, Mangolpuri and Paschim Vihar.