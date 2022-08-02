Delhi Metro conducts commuter satisfaction survey

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is conducting an online survey, starting Monday, to receive feedback from riders on the services and facilities it offers.

According to an official release, the 8th edition of the online customer satisfaction Survey seeks inputs from commuters under seven categories which are availability and accessibility, facilities offered to customers, information, quality of services, customer service, outside metro area and security, safety and comfort.

The survey is available at the DMRC’s official website–www.delhimetrorail.com–till August 28 and commuter gets a maximum of four days to give inputs for each category, according to the release.

The DMRC said through the survey it aims to find what problems riders are facing and how can they be improved.

“The results of the survey will be helpful for assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received,” the transporter said.

The Delhi metro is spread across 391 km in Delhi and neighbouring Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, with 12 lines and 286 stations.