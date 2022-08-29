scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro builds transit facility for Armymen at Delhi Cantt

According to officials, the four-storey building will serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospital.

Delhi cantt metro station, Indian Army, Delhi metroOfficials said the facility was constructed following an agreement between the Delhi Metro and Indian Army. (file)

In a bid to provide accommodation and food facilities to Army personnel and their relatives visiting the base hospital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has developed a state-of-the-art ‘Sainik Aram Grah’ for the Indian Army at the Delhi Cantonment.

According to officials, the four-storey building will serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospital.

Officials said the facility was constructed following an agreement between the Delhi Metro and Indian Army. “The Delhi Metro had taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near Lal Qila for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014. As per the terms of handover of land, the DMRC was required to construct a Sainik Aram Grah at a location provided by the Army authorities,” said DMRC.

The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital in Delhi Cantonment in 2019. The DMRC started construction of the facility in February 2020, after clear land was handed over to it, and the same was completed recently, said officials. The facility was inaugurated on Thursday. “One more such facility is being constructed at Khanpur,” they added.

According to officials, the transit facility has 46 double bedrooms, four dormitories with 13 beds each and one mess. The interior furnishing and horticulture work has been done by the Army.

