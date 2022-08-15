Delhi: MCD starts ‘memory park’ for pet lovers in Dwarka

August 15, 2022 10:08:01 am
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched Saturday a ‘memory park’ for all pet lovers at its dog sterilisation centre in Dwarka’s Sector 29. The park was inaugurated by the MCD’s special officer Ashwini Kumar.
Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park, a senior MCD official said.
Municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said an eco-friendly CNG-based crematorium for small animals is being constructed by the veterinary services department and it would be completed soon.
He said this crematorium is being built on a public-private-partnership model in collaboration with Green Revolution Foundation. The commissioner said: “Two furnaces of 200 kg biomass are being installed in this crematorium which will be used for the last rites of animals like dogs, cats etc”.
A senior official said that the MCD was trying to provide the best facilities to the citizens and the development of a small animal crematorium along with a salubrious memory park in and around the crematorium is a significant step in this direction.
