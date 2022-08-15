scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Delhi: MCD starts ‘memory park’ for pet lovers in Dwarka

Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:08:01 am
memory park, dog sterilisation centre, New DelhiMunicipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said an eco-friendly CNG-based crematorium for small animals is being constructed by the veterinary services department and it would be completed soon. (file)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched Saturday a ‘memory park’ for all pet lovers at its dog sterilisation centre in Dwarka’s Sector 29. The park was inaugurated by the MCD’s special officer Ashwini Kumar.

Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park, a senior MCD official said.

Municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said an eco-friendly CNG-based crematorium for small animals is being constructed by the veterinary services department and it would be completed soon.

He said this crematorium is being built on a public-private-partnership model in collaboration with Green Revolution Foundation. The commissioner said: “Two furnaces of 200 kg biomass are being installed in this crematorium which will be used for the last rites of animals like dogs, cats etc”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...Premium
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...

A senior official said that the MCD was trying to provide the best facilities to the citizens and the development of a small animal crematorium along with a salubrious memory park in and around the crematorium is a significant step in this direction.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:08:01 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

4

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel
Express Research

How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement