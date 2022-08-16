scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Delhi: MCD organises a photo exhibition on Partition

The exhibition is being held in the memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those who were displaced during the Partition, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:26:44 am
Partition photo exhibitionBeing held along with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, the photo exhibition shows the suffering of the people affected by the Partition and features rare photos depicting panic, fear and violence.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has organised a photo exhibition commemorating the tragedy of the Partition at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, MCD Headquarters on Minto Road. The exhibition is open for visitors till August 17, a senior MCD official said.

Being held along with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, the photo exhibition shows the suffering of the people affected by the Partition and features rare photos depicting panic, fear and violence.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that every Indian still feels the pain of the Partition. “Millions of people lost their lives during the displacement. In the memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those people, an exhibition was organised so that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten,” Bharti said.

Special Officer Ashwini Kumar said that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 was envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who suffered the Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of the human population in the last century, Kumar said, adding that people were forced to be displaced from their roots.

