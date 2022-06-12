Delhi: MCD ends manual correspondence, delivery of name-change documents

In pursuance of the Digital India initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to discontinue the practice of manual correspondence or delivery of certificates related to changing of names, the civic body said on Saturday.

The practise has been discontinued with effect from June 6, the MCD said in a statement. With this, the MCD aims to bring more transparency and accountability in the process, said a senior official of the civic body.

The certificate can be downloaded by the general public on the MCD website (mcdonline.nic.in) which is a QR code-enabled computer-generated certificate requiring no signature.

“Further, e-mutation will apply only to those cases where instruments have been registered prior to 31.03.2019 (March 21, 2019) and other cases such as succession/transfer on account of death,” the statement said.

The e-change of name certificate carries a QR code and does not require any manual signature or stamp, it said.(https://mcdonline.nic.in/ndmcportal/eMutation).

The e-change of name certificate carries a QR Code and does not require any manual signature or stamp.