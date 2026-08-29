Hit with stone, strangled: Man kills son suffering with friend’s help in Delhi, both arrested

A 64-year-old man and his friend have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son, police said on Saturday. The victim was allegedly lured to an abandoned container in Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area by his father on the pretext of being taken to a doctor before being attacked with stones and strangled with a rope, officers added.
Police arrested the accused, Talukdar Ansari, and his friend, Md Wasim alias Akram, on Friday, days after the body of Ansari’s son, identified as Gul Hasan, was recovered from the container on August 23.
Following an extensive probe, according to the police, both the accused were traced to a garment factory in Govindpuri.
DCP (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said the investigation so far has indicated that the killing was linked to the victim’s mental health condition. “During the investigation, it emerged that Gul Hasan was suffering from schizophrenia and other mental health-related problems. The complete motive behind the crime is being further investigated, but the circumstances leading to the murder are being corroborated through forensic, technical and other evidence,” Kumar said.
According to the World Health Organization, schizophrenia is characterised by significant impairments in the way reality is perceived, The patient may experience delusions, hallucinations, persistent difficulties with their cognitive or thinking skills, such as memory, attention, and problem-solving.
Officers said they received information about an unidentified male body lying inside a container, locally known as ‘Bablu ka container’, around 7.13 pm on August 23. A team from Kalindi Kunj police station reached the spot and found an injury on the deceased’s head. A stone with apparent blood stains was also recovered from the crime scene.
Four teams, said police, comprising personnel from Kalindi Kunj police station, the Special Staff, Narcotics team and Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) were formed to crack the case.
Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the area and adjoining locations and created a camera-to-camera trail of the deceased, police said.
The footage allegedly showed Hasan, along with two men, proceeding towards the abandoned container, but not returning from the area.
The two suspects were subsequently identified and traced to the Govindpuri factory, where they were apprehended, police said.
During questioning, police said, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had taken Gul Hasan to the secluded location on the pretext of taking him to a doctor.
Wasim allegedly attacked Hasan with a stone and Ansari also allegedly struck him, police said. The victim was then allegedly strangled with a rope made from cloth waste, following which his body was left inside the container.
A stone allegedly used in the murder, blood-stained clothes and the cotton string or rope allegedly used for strangulation have been recovered, officers said.
Further investigation is underway to establish the complete motive, corroborate the sequence of events through forensic and technical evidence, and obtain the final medical opinion, officers added.