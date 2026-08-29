Hit with stone, strangled: Man kills son suffering with friend’s help in Delhi, both arrested

Following an extensive probe, according to the police, both the accused were traced to a garment factory in Govindpuri. (File Photo)

A 64-year-old man and his friend have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son, police said on Saturday. The victim was allegedly lured to an abandoned container in Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area by his father on the pretext of being taken to a doctor before being attacked with stones and strangled with a rope, officers added.

Police arrested the accused, Talukdar Ansari, and his friend, Md Wasim alias Akram, on Friday, days after the body of Ansari’s son, identified as Gul Hasan, was recovered from the container on August 23.

Following an extensive probe, according to the police, both the accused were traced to a garment factory in Govindpuri.