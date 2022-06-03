Delhi: Man kills self after wife leaves him, takes kids to Switzerland

A 41-year-old man in Delhi’s Dwarka allegedly died by suicide over strained relations with his wife who had left him and gone to Switzerland with their children, the police said Friday. The man’s decomposing body was found at the couple’s house on Wednesday, officers said, adding that the deceased left a four-page suicide note mentioning the strained relationship with his wife.

According to the police, they received a PCR call about the incident around 12 noon on Wednesday. The crime team was called in and the house was inspected. Besides the note, officers recovered a mobile phone and a wallet from the possession of the deceased. As per the note, the man, who lived alone in the house, died by suicide on Monday.

Shankar Choudhary, DCP (Dwarka) said, “We examined the suicide note and found that the man’s wife went to Switzerland with her children. The couple had strained relations and the wife had blocked his phone number. He stated in the note that this led to his depression…”

An inquiry was initiated and the statements of family members were recorded by the police. The family has not alleged any foul play, officers said. The police said action will be taken under CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).