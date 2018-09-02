Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Delhi: Man steals phone, sells it using victim’s OLX account

The District Cyber Cell (DCC) of Shahdara district has now arrested the accused. The team, headed by inspector Sunjoy Sharma, traced all IP addresses on which the OLX account was used and then found the buyer of the stolen mobile phone.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 6:09:33 am
Vishal (21) used to walk into local stores at Shahdara’s Bara Bazar asking for a job. After he finally bagged a position, he allegedly stole his employer’s mobile phone and sold it on OLX using the victim’s own account.

The District Cyber Cell (DCC) of Shahdara district has now arrested the accused. The team, headed by inspector Sunjoy Sharma, traced all IP addresses on which the OLX account was used and then found the buyer of the stolen mobile phone.

Police said Vishal had got a job at the shop of the complainant, Adesh Agarwal, and stole his smartphone.

Aggarwal filed a complaint and handed over CCTV footage from his shop to police, and also claimed that his OLX account was hacked as he found somebody else was found using it, police said. The accused’s mobile number was traced and Vishal was later arrested, police said.

