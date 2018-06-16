Delhi: Man shot dead in ‘fight over water pipeline’

The victim, Krishan Bhadana (45) The victim, Krishan Bhadana (45)

A 45-year-old man was shot dead while his wife and son sustained injuries after their neighbour allegedly opened fire at them, following a fight over setting up a connection to a Delhi Jal Board pipeline, at Sangam Vihar Thursday. The victim Krishan Bhadana, an employee with a construction company, was the brother of BJP councillor from CR Park Subhash Bhadana. He lived with 19 members of his family at Sangam Vihar’s B Block.

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the incident and also identified the accused. “Babli, their neighbour, allegedly opened fire. He too sustained injuries in the scuffle and has been hospitalised. He will be arrested once he is discharged. Babli’s two brothers, father and a cousin have been arrested. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the others. The weapon is yet to be recovered,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

On Thursday evening, Krishan’s wife Suman and son Manish were allegedly trying to set up a connection to a DJB pipeline running through the house of the accused. Babli objected and the two families got into an argument before seeming to settle differences. But around 8.30 pm, Babli and his associates allegedly assaulted Krishan’s family with bricks and opened fire at them. Krishan and his son Manish sustained injuries. “We had just gone to set up our own water connection. We talked to them very peacefully and they killed my husband over water,” alleged Suman.

Just last night, Suman’s daughter Nisha (20) had found out that she had cleared her basic teacher training course from a private institute. “I didn’t even get a chance to tell my father,” she said. On the morning of the murder, Krishan had gone to donate blood for a relative’s mother, his family said.

