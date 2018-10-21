Delhi: Man on the run after strangling son

The couple would often fight over financial issues, police said. (Representational Image) The couple would often fight over financial issues, police said. (Representational Image)

A seven-year-old boy was strangled, allegedly by his father, in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar Friday, police said, adding that the accused had an argument with his wife following which he allegedly killed their son.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said a case of murder has been registered on a complaint by the boy’s mother. The accused is on the run. Police said they received a call from Rao Tula Ram Hospital Friday informing them that a boy’s body was recovered from his house. During investigation, police found that the accused Omprakash, a vegetable vendor, has two sons from his first marriage. Later, he married Premlata and had a son with her. The couple would often fight over financial issues, police said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten and thrown out of his house by his mother, died in the hospital during treatment Friday. Police said the boy’s mother appears to be mentally unwell.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App