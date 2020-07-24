Delhi: Man posing as Home Minister’s personal secy apprehended

Police said Choudhary worked at a Hero Honda showroom in Haryana’s Dharuhera, and upon losing his job due to the Covid pandemic, he planned to get a job by allegedly posing as the personal secretary to the Home Minister. Police said Choudhary worked at a Hero Honda showroom in Haryana’s Dharuhera, and upon losing his job due to the Covid pandemic, he planned to get a job by allegedly posing as the personal secretary to the Home Minister.

A 25-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s personal secretary and calling up ministers to ask for jobs, said police on Thursday.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch caught the accused, Sandeep Choudhary, from Rajasthan’s Alwar, his hometown.

Police said Choudhary worked at a Hero Honda showroom in Haryana’s Dharuhera, and upon losing his job due to the Covid pandemic, he planned to get a job by allegedly posing as the personal secretary to the Home Minister. He then called Haryana Labour & Employment Minister Anup Dhanak and Rajasthan Labour Minister Tikaram Jully.

A senior police officer said, “We got complaints from the offices of the ministers about the calls. They said a man, who claimed to be the Home Minister’s secretary, asked for a job for someone at a factory.”

The Crime Branch registered a case and traced the call to Alwar, and apprehended Choudhary from his village. Choudhary told police he had bought a SIM card, which was registered under the name of his girlfriend, and allegedly made calls to the ministers to get himself a factory job.

Last week, another man, who allegedly posed as the personal secretary of Shah and sought favours from another minister’s office, was caught from Indore.

