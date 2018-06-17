Delhi: Man kidnaps nephew, tries to extort money from his father using tantriks

Police said the accused planned to kill the boy after taking money from his father. (Representational Image) Police said the accused planned to kill the boy after taking money from his father. (Representational Image)

Swift action by the Delhi Police led to the rescue of a 12-year-old child, who was confined in a house in Agra for three days without food. Police said the accused planned to kill the boy after taking money from his father. According to police sources, the boy was kidnapped from outside his house in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, allegedly by his uncle Shiv Kumar (30) and Narender (30) on June 12. The two came in a car from Agra and allegedly kidnapped the boy, police said, adding that they lured him by asking for his help in reaching his father’s factory, located nearby.

“On reaching Agra, the boy was taken to the house of Kumar’s cousin, where he was allegedly confined in a room. In Delhi, the boy’s father approached police to file a missing persons complaint. A day later, his father received a call from Kumar inquiring about the incident. During the call, Kumar told him his son will return if he performs a ritual at his house. He also suggested the names of some tantriks,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan. Police said Kumar thought he would extract money from his father through the tantriks and later kill the boy.

“During questioning, Kumar, a farmer, admitted that he was in debt. He knew that the boy’s father, who lives in Delhi, has factories and that he could get a substantial amount of money from him. So he roped in his friend Narender and assured to give him 10 percent of the amount,” said Khan.

To kidnap the child, the two camped outside the house for seven hours, waiting for him to come out. Before kidnapping him, they observed the boy’s movements for two consecutive days, said police sources. Police said Kumar’s sudden call to the boy’s father gave them a crucial lead. “On the basis of this, a team of the special staff and Swaroop Nagar police station was sent to Agra on Friday night, and the boy was recovered from a house in Fatehabad in the early hours of Saturday,” said the officer.

The boy told police that he was kept in a house where a woman also lives, and that he wasn’t given any food. Police said the accused were waiting for the boy’s father to call and ask about the rituals.

