Delhi: Man held for shooting at journalists jumps to death at Saket court

A 23-year-old man, arrested for allegedly firing at an office cab ferrying two ABP journalists on the Barapullah flyover last month, jumped from the fifth-floor of Saket Court in South Delhi Tuesday afternoon. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.

Advertising

Police said the man, identified as Tayyab, was a resident of Shahdara. He was arrested last month, first by the Shahdara police in a year-old kidnapping-cum-robbery case at Vivek Vihar, and then by the Crime Branch for the Barapullah incident.

Tayyab was also involved in two cases of chain snatching registered at South East Delhi’s Sunlight Colony police station, said police, adding that he was officially arrested for the same on Monday.

He was taken into one-day police custody and produced Tuesday afternoon in court number 508.

Advertising

He was accompanied by the investigating officer and two constables.

“The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when he was about to enter the court. With a jerk of his hand, he freed himself from the constables holding him. Police officers tried to catch hold of him as he kept running, but he jumped over the iron grill fencing and fell on the ground,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Kumar said the CCTV footage corroborates the sequence of events.

“Judicial officers at the court have been informed and further action is being taken as per law,” Kumar added.