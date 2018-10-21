Delhi: 52-yr-old held for raping, assaulting daughter-in-law

Delhi Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in central Delhi. “We arrested the accused from his residence after registering an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 343 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening). He was produced in a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” DCP (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old woman said she married the son of the accused in March.

“The incident took place for the first time after a month of her marriage, when she was alone at home with the accused. Her husband had gone to work and other family members were out to attend a function. The accused allegedly raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone,” a senior police officer said.

The woman alleged she informed her husband about the incident after he came back, but when confronted, his father denied the allegations and threatened to throw the couple out of the house.

“The woman alleged that in the days that followed, he raped her on multiple occasions and beat her up. She alleged that he confined her inside the house and handcuffed her,” an officer said.

According to police, the incident came to light on October 14, when the woman sustained grave injuries after she was allegedly beaten up by the accused.

“The woman was taken to a hospital, where she requested doctors to call her mother, who eventually informed police about the incident. Police recorded the woman’s statement and arrested the accused,” an officer said.

