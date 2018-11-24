Delhi: Man held for mowing down wife and two daughters with a truck

New Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly mowing down his 38-year-old wife and her two daughters with a truck in Dwarka’s Sector 16, police said. The woman died, while her daughters are critical. The accused, Akhilesh, and the woman, Vibha, got married around a year ago. This was Vibha’s second marriage.The couple stayed at a rented house in Kakrola village. Vibha came to know about Akhilesh’s extra-marital affair which caused frequent fights between them, police said.

Police said the two had a quarrel, following which he took the younger daughter, aged one-and-a-half, away. However, the woman tracked him down, and was taking her daughter back with her when the man spotted them and got angry, police said. He got into his truck and mowed down the woman, the toddler and the woman’s other daughter, aged 17.

“The accused was traced from Dwarka Mor by a police team. He had a bag containing Rs 25,000 and two mobile phones. The accused was trying to flee to his village in Bihar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

During questioning, the accused said he was asleep after consuming liquor, when the woman came to take her daughter away. When he woke up, he could not find the girl. Later, he spotted his wife taking the girl away, which angered him, police said.

The incident took place on November 20, when a PCR call was received at Dwarka North police station. The caller informed police about the death of three persons. But when a sub-inspector ranked officer reached the spot, he found them lying unconscious. They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared Vibha brought dead.

Chotu, an eyewitness from the spot, told police he saw the accused mowing down the three. He chased the vehicle for a short distance, and saw the accused flee the spot, following which his vehicle got stuck nearby.

When the 17-year-old girl regained consciousness, she told police that her mother was earlier married to another man, but they got divorced around a year ago. She married Akhilesh, and the two had fought recently. “The girl also told us that her younger sister was taken by the accused, and he became our primary suspect, following which he was tracked down,” said a police officer.