Toggle Menu
Delhi: 20-yr-old held for murderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/delhi/delhi-man-held-for-murder-5717977/

Delhi: 20-yr-old held for murder

The accused Honey Goswami's mother, Kusum, who was also named in FIR, has also been arrested.

dwarka crime, crime in dwarka, dwarka man stabs mother, dwarka stabs brother, delhi news
Goswami allegedly killed Raju on May 2.

A 20-year-old man was Wednesday arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his neighbour, who refused to let him marry his daughter.

The accused Honey Goswami’s mother, Kusum, who was also named in FIR, has also been arrested. Goswami allegedly killed Raju on May 2.

“We arrested him from Morta village where the crime took place. We have recovered the knife. During questioning, the accused told us he was upset that the girl he wanted to marry was being married to someone else,” said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, SHO Sihani Gate.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: Portal to keep tabs on free ventilators and beds in govt hospitals
2 Ensure safety of inter-faith couple, Delhi HC tells police
3 Delhi septic tank deaths: Machines exist but pvt spaces fly under the radar