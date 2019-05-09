Delhi: 20-yr-old held for murder

A 20-year-old man was Wednesday arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his neighbour, who refused to let him marry his daughter.

Advertising

The accused Honey Goswami’s mother, Kusum, who was also named in FIR, has also been arrested. Goswami allegedly killed Raju on May 2.

“We arrested him from Morta village where the crime took place. We have recovered the knife. During questioning, the accused told us he was upset that the girl he wanted to marry was being married to someone else,” said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, SHO Sihani Gate.