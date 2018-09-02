Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Delhi: Man held for killing minor over Rs 10,000

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 6:08:58 am
A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy and dumping his body in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The boy, missing since last Sunday, was found dead in K N Kanurdertju Marg area. His body was inside a sack.

According to DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan, Rajkumar was arrested on Friday from his house. During questioning, he told police that he had given Rs 10,000 to the victim’s maternal uncle a month ago, but he was reluctant to give the money back. On Sunday, he lured the boy to his house and allegedly strangled him. He then dumped the body, police said.

