Delhi: Man held for killing 72-year-old woman, stealing money

A 72-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a 40-year-old man who broke into her tent under the RTR flyover to rob her, police said on Sunday. The accused was arrested after a local enquiry, they said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rajender Chauhan, suspected the woman was hiding cash and decided to rob her. However, when she caught him inside her room and raised an alarm, he killed her before stealing cash from her place, they said.

On Friday, the woman was found injured at her place and a PCR call was made by locals. Police found the deceased had grievous injuries on her neck and face. They rushed her to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. The woman and her family live in tents near the flyover. According to police, both the deceased and accused were unemployed.

The police conducted a local enquiry and conducted several raids in Delhi and Noida to nab suspects.

DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, “We were questioning everyone about the old woman and found that a man named Rajender Chauhan, who’s known to the deceased, was misleading the team about the murder. He lives with his wife and a friend near the victim’s place. We interrogated him again and he confessed to his crime”

Chauhan told the police he was under the influence of alcohol. His wife and daughter were at a temple and he decided to rob the old woman, thinking she earns money from begging. “He said he had only planned to steal the cash. He broke into the place when the old woman was sleeping. However, she heard him and raised an alarm. Chauhan panicked and took a knife to kill her. He slit her neck and chin. He also picked up a wooden block from outside her place and hit her on the head before stealing cash from her room,” said DCP Sharma.

The police recovered the blood-stained knife from Chauhan’s home along with blood-stained clothes and shoes. Chauhan earlier worked at a spa at Mahipalpur but recently lost his job and wanted to earn ‘quick money’, said police.