Delhi: Man gets 3 years in jail in cheating case

A 45-year-old man, who was accused of cheating four people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the MCD, has been sentenced to three years in jail by a Delhi court. It observed that he “degraded the morals of society” by illustrating that government jobs are available “for bribe, not merit”.

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Rajesh Kumar, who was a Grade-IV employee in the municipal corporation. The fine amount will be equally divided among the four victims.

As per the prosecution, the accused in April 2011 fraudulently induced the four men by saying that he can get them jobs in MCD on payment of Rs 2.5 lakh. Police had said the accused had promised to refund the money in case he failed to get them the job. The four men approached police in November 2003 to lodge an FIR against the accused, after he failed to return the money.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded innocent and sought that he be released on probation, as he has already spent over 11 months behind bars.

Advertising

The counsel for the convict had argued that he is the sole breadwinner of his family of five. The court, however, turned down the convict’s prayer.