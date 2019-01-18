Delhi: Man dies after car hits him, driver held

Toggle Menu
According to police, a passerby informed them about the incident, which led to a traffic jam on the stretch from Delhi to Gurgaon, around 1.30 pm.

The accused driver, Neha, who sustained injuries to her hand, was later arrested.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man, after her car hit his bike on NH-8 near Mahipalpur Thursday.

“Police took the victim, identified as Narinder Kumar (53), a resident of Uttam Nagar to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused driver, Neha, who sustained injuries to her hand, was later arrested,” a police officer said.

