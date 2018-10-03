Delhi: Man booked for ‘raping’ 17-year-old daughter

The girl claimed she also tried to commit suicide. “On September 30, police registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act, after recording her statement,” the officer added. (Representational Image) The girl claimed she also tried to commit suicide. “On September 30, police registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act, after recording her statement,” the officer added. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping his daughter in southwest Delhi. The case was registered after the 17-year-old girl escaped from home along with her friend, and reported the matter to the Child Welfare Committee in Nagpur, where police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Delhi. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The girl said in her complaint that her father allegedly raped her for the first time in 2008, said a senior police officer. He then allegedly raped her on several other occasions, after threatening her with dire consequences. “In 2010, she informed her mother, who confronted her husband. He then threatened both, and made her daughter abort the pregnancy twice,” the officer said.

The girl claimed she also tried to commit suicide. “On September 30, police registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and several sections of the POCSO Act, after recording her statement,” the officer added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App