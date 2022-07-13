scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Delhi: Man attacks policemen with shaving razor in Dwarka, arrested

When the policemen caught the accused, he allegedly assaulted them with the razor. Jitender was injured on the head while Mukesh suffered injuries to his hand.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 10:25:08 am
Two Delhi Police head constables were injured while arresting a man who was chasing another person with a shaving razor in the Capital’s Dwarka area Tuesday, said officials.

They said that head constables Jitender and Mukesh were patrolling when they spotted the accused, identified as S K Masaraf, 39, a resident of the Pappan Kalan J J Colony, running behind another man with a razor blade to allegedly assault him.

A quarrel had started between the accused and the other man over abusive language, according to the police.

When the policemen caught the accused, he allegedly assaulted them with the razor. Jitender was injured on the head while Mukesh suffered injuries to his hand. The accused was subsequently overpowered and arrested. The two policemen were later admitted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said, “HC Mukesh has been discharged from the hospital after treatment. I have also visited HC Jitender in the hospital, who is fine but remains under treatment.”

The DCP commended the policemen and said, “They have displayed exemplary valour in performing their duty and reflect the very best of the Delhi Police who are always willing to put themselves at risk to save the general public from harm.”

