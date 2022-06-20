Delhi: Man arrested for stealing 1,206 pairs of jeans from laundry workshop

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 1,206 pairs of jeans from a laundry workshop in the Baprola area of Delhi’s Outer District on June 13. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev (22) and according to the police, he committed the theft along with his brother Raju, who is absconding.

Ranhola police station officials said that a complaint was received from Uttam Nagar resident Ved Prakash Tiwari regarding the theft of jeans from his Baprola workshop. The police said that an informer had said that a tempo was seen at the workshop on the night of the theft. Based on its number, the police found that the tempo was registered in the name of one Sanjay.

The temp owner, the police said, revealed that his vehicle was allegedly hired by a person named Raju on June 13. He told the police that when he reached Baprola, Raju and Sanjeev were waiting in their car. They told him to stay there and took the tempo, he told the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “After this, the two accused allegedly drove the tempo to the laundry workshop and stole the jeans. The jeans were subsequently unloaded in the Dwarka’s Nawada area. The tempo owner claimed that he was again hired on June 15 to deliver the jeans to a laundry workshop in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar. He was paid Rs 1,000 for each trip.”

DCP Sharma added that the police recovered the jeans from the owner of the workshop at Nihal Vihar, Rameez, who did not know that they were stolen and sent by Raju, and produced a bill to prove it.

Sanjeev was arrested based on information provided by the temp owner. The police stated that 1,206 pairs of stolen jeans along with the Tata Ace tempo used in the crime were recovered. A first information report was filed under section 380 (theft from a building) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).