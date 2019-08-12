Delhi: Man arrested for posting TikTok video of celebratory gunfire on birthday

In a bid to turn his 32nd birthday into a special one, a businessman in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal took to TikTok where he allegedly posted a video of him firing a pistol in the air. The incident took place late August 10 night and came to the fore after the video went viral on other social media platforms.

The 32-year-old, identified as Faizan Hussain, has been arrested and a case under section 336 of the IPC and relevant sections under the Arms Act has been registered.

#JUSTIN: A man was arrested from Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area for firing in the air on his birthday for filming a video for #TikTok app.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TJNtL9W35a — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) August 12, 2019

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Keeping in mind the festive atmosphere and the high-security alert for upcoming Independence Day, officers were briefed to keep an eye on such incidents. This video came to the notice of beat officers and after examining it, it was found that this pistol firing was done on a street in Suiwalan.”

Police said that after the video was uploaded on Tik Tok, it was also shared on WhatsApp and Facebook. “The accused ran away after the video went viral and was traced to Akhade Waali Gali in the area,” said Randhawa.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he wanted to do something special on his birthday, so he took a country-made pistol from a person in Chandni Mahal, said police.

The pistol and the phone too have been seized from the accused.