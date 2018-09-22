Delhi: Man pours acid on wife who sought ration money to feed children, say cops

A 29-year-old woman in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri was attacked with acid by her husband Tuesday, after she asked him for ration money to buy flour to feed their children. The husband, Naushad (33), has been arrested, police said.

Trying to save the woman, a man, Shadab (18), also sustained burn injuries, following which both victims were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and were discharged Wednesday.

The victim has been married to Naushad for 10 years and has three children. Her family has claimed that the accused was an alcoholic and would not give money to feed the children.

Deputy Commissioner Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said: “The woman suffered 30 per cent burn injuries. An FIR under IPC sections 352B (assault) and 452 (throwing acid) has been filed against her husband at Gokulpuri Police Station and the accused has been taken into custody.”

An eyewitness, Mohammad Danish, said: “Following an argument over money for ration, Naushad left his shop with a bottle of acid and gloves. He spotted her outside their house, chased her and poured acid on her head. Her burqa was completely charred…”

Shadab, who was also injured, said: “Her husband poured some acid on me when I tried to save the woman. My legs and shoulders suffered burns.”

