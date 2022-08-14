Delhi likely to hold State Achievement Survey in October last week

August 14, 2022 10:08:49 am
Delhi is likely to hold a State Achievement Survey (SAS) in the last week of October for students of classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 of government-run, local body-run, government aided and private schools in the city.
This achievement survey will not cover schools run by the Central Government.
The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has designed a reduced syllabus for all grades for the ongoing academic year to ease them into their return to classroom teaching and learning. The learning outcomes and syllabus covered by the SAS will be in line with this reduced syllabus.
While the survey will cover Language, Mathematics and EVS for students of classes 3 and 5, it will cover Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science for those in classes 8 and 10. The Language component will be Hindi, Urdu or English as the medium of instruction might be for a respective student.
According to a notification by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), this is in accordance with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which states that the SCERT will conduct SAS for “reflection of the effectiveness of school education” and for its continuous improvement in the year in which the National Achievement Survey (NAS) is not being held.
The NAS was held in November 2021, which showed Delhi was behind the national average in all three subjects—Languages, Maths and EVS—at class 3 and 5 levels. Delhi had also registered a dip in its performances in these grades since the last NAS which had been conducted in 2017, before the pandemic.
Since then, the Directorate of Education has taken steps to monitor learning levels, including by putting in place a multi-level monitoring mechanism involving officials adopting low-performing schools.
