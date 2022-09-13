Delhi likely to get thundershowers in next six days

After light showers in most parts of the Delhi-NCR Monday night, rainfall and thundershowers are likely in Delhi over the next six days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday, while overcast skies, light rainfall, and strong winds are a possibility on Wednesday. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase with moderate rainfall on the forecast for Thursday. The weather watchdog has predicted light rainfall remains in the city from September 16 to 19.

This comes after a long spell of little rainfall in the city, which kept temperature and humidity high. The month of August, which is usually the wettest month of the year for Delhi, saw a large deficit of around 82 per cent in rainfall this year. September so far has also seen little rain, recording a deficit of 78 per cent till September 13. There have been no heavy spells of rainfall in August and September so far.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded around 9.4 mm of rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning, mostly between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am. Aya Nagar recorded a higher amount of 23.6 mm, while the weather station at the Ridge recorded around 8.8 mm, and Lodhi Road recorded 8.4 mm.

With rainfall and strong winds, the temperature is set to dip over the next six days. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius, after 37.3 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday, which is four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. By September 19, the maximum temperature may dip to around 30 degrees Celsius, going by the forecast.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 23.8 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year.

The IMD said in a bulletin issued Monday that a wet spell is likely over the plains of Northwest India and Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16.