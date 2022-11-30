Delhi likely to get colder in the next six days

Delhi is set to get colder with the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by December 5.

The minimum temperature early on Wednesday was 8.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next six days indicated that the minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 7 degrees from December 2 to 4 before falling further to 6 degrees on December 5 and 6. Mist or shallow fog is likely on most mornings over the next six days.

The maximum temperature, which settled at around 27.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is also likely to fall to around 25 degrees by December 6.

The average maximum temperature recorded this month was 28.8 degrees Celsius, a little higher than 27.8 degrees last year and 27.9 degrees in 2020. The average minimum temperature this month was 12.3 degrees Celsius, the same as the average for the month last year, and higher than the 10.2 degrees recorded in November 2020.

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD early on Wednesday said that minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8 to 10 degrees over northwest and central India during the next four to five days. A western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 1, according to the bulletin. On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature in the country was recorded in Churu, Rajasthan (5.1 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The AQI was 369. It is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with meteorological conditions being unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System.