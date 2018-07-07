Delhi: L-G order on top officials deciding IPS transfers ‘on hold’

It is learnt that the L-G’s order, dated June 26, did not go down well with the IPS cadre. It is learnt that the L-G’s order, dated June 26, did not go down well with the IPS cadre.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order empowering the Delhi chief secretary and principal secretary (Home) to decide on transfer of IPS officers serving in Delhi Police was on Friday “kept in abeyance”. It is learnt that the L-G’s order, dated June 26, did not go down well with the IPS cadre. The Indian Express had first reported about the development last month.

Sources said there are four vacancies at the level of deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in as many districts in the city at the moment. Senior police officers are also learnt to have raised the matter with the L-G and the Union Home Ministry, under which the Delhi Police comes. Until the issuance of the order, the transfer of IPS (AGMUT) officers was the sole prerogative of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

But the order brought the civil administration into the picture for the first time. The latest order, signed by Additional Secretary (Home) O P Mishra, said that two orders dated June 26 and 27 regarding constitution of Civil Service Board (CSB) for IPS (AGMUT) cadre in Delhi “are kept in abeyance”.

Apart from the chief secretary, who was to be the chairman of the board, and principal secretary (Home), the other members of the board include the most senior principal secretary and the police commissioner. Principal secretary (Services) is a member secretary.

The functions of the board, as specified in the L-G order, would include examining cases of officers who are proposed to be transferred before completion of minimum period of service, as specified under the IPS Cadre Rules, 1954, and considering making such transfers on its own.

