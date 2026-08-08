5 lakh registered in a week, that’s historic: Delhi CM on financial aid for women

The public response to Lakshmi Yojana — the Delhi government’s scheme for monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women from economically weaker sections — has been “historic”, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday, adding that the official portal has recorded over 5 lakh registrations so far. As per the official data, the North East district has seen the highest registrations and New Delhi has recorded the least number of registrations among all the 13 districts in the Capital.

“No government scheme has witnessed such a large number of registrations in such a short period,” said the CM. More than 2 lakh applications for the monthly financial assistance have been submitted so far, according to the official data. The figures, said the CM, reflect the growing trust among women in the scheme and the widespread acceptance of the Delhi government’s initiative for women’s economic empowerment.

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Her remarks come amid criticism from the Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over the eligibility criteria for the scheme, which the parties said can exclude a majority of women; the mandatory requirement to get a go-ahead from a local MLA or MP; and the dispensing of the funds.

The scheme was one of the key promises of the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections last year.

“The Delhi government is fulfilling its commitment made during the Assembly elections to economically empower women with full dedication. The enthusiasm and trust with which women have embraced the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is proof that the scheme will bring a positive change to the lives of millions of families,” the Chief Minister said.

The government had earlier said that nearly 17 lakh women are eligible to avail the scheme.

What the data shows

Of the 13 districts across the Capital, the highest number of registrations have come from the North East district at 73,676, followed by the North West with 55,700 and the West with 44,358 registrations. New Delhi district recorded 5,573 registrations, the lowest among the 13 districts. “New Delhi largely has a government residential area with women employed or coming from well off families. That is why, the number is low here in the constituency,” said an official.

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Another senior official explained, “A total of 2,18,728 applications have been finally submitted. These are those who have submitted all the required documents including residential proofs, domicile certificates and others. When this is done, they are forwarded to the MLA or MP for final approval.”

Under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women have two options to choose from —one is a long-term investment through Recurring Deposit (RD) or Fixed Deposit (FD). The other option is that Rs 1,000 will be made available in a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily needs, while Rs 1,500 will be deposited in an RD or FD account.

The Chief Minister said the scheme is being implemented through a technology-driven and transparent system. Each application, she said, goes through a four-step scrutiny and approval process to ensure that only genuine eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of the scheme.

From the application process to document verification, eligibility assessment, approval, Public Financial Management System (PFMS) integration, banking services and payment, the entire process is being carried out digitally, said officials.

As promised earlier, the CM said the government aims to release the first instalment into the accounts of eligible women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Our government’s objective is not merely to provide financial assistance, but also to connect women with savings, digital financial inclusion, social security and long-term financial stability. We are ensuring that every eligible woman receives the benefits of the scheme with complete transparency and accountability,” said the CM.