scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Delhi L-G writes to chief secy over delay in submitting Cabinet proposals

A copy of the letter has been sent to CM Arvind Kejriwal, said officials, adding that a significant number of such proposals or Cabinet notes are received just prior to the Cabinet meeting or even after its conclusion.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 10:49:24 am
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, cabinet proposal, Delhi government, Delhi latest news, Indian ExpressDelhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (file)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to the chief secretary over the delay in submitting Cabinet proposals and other papers and has sought compliance with the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR), 1993, said official sources at the L-G’s office. The chief secretary was also told to provide Cabinet proposals two days in advance, the sources added.

“Observing that the violation of Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993, was not in the interest of transparent and accountable governance, the L-G Secretariat has written to the chief secretary, who is also secretary to the Cabinet, to look into the issue and ensure adherence to laid down statutory provisions of the ToBR, both in letter and spirit,” said officials.

A copy of the same has also been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well, said officials, adding that a significant number of memorandums/proposals/Cabinet notes are received just prior to the scheduled meeting of the Cabinet or even after the conclusion of such meetings, without recording any reason for such transgression of the ToBR.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government official said, “The L-G is acting like a primary school headmaster. He is always fighting, finding petty faults. We do not wish to fight with him. The government wishes to concentrate on public welfare.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough

Further, as per the information shared by sources with the L-G House, between April 2020 and July 15, a total of 234 proposals approved by Delhi Cabinet were sent to the L-G secretariat and 79 of them were sent a day before the scheduled Cabinet meeting, 63 on the day of the meeting and 40 after the Cabinet meeting was held.

“It is clear that the compliance of the ToBR in this matter happened only in 22% of the cases, while in 78% of the instances the ToBR was violated without any justification,” sources claimed.

“The L-G office has noted with concern that such non-compliance of ToBR prima facie results in grant of little or no time for study of the proposals required for effective deliberations during the meeting of the Cabinet. It also results in insufficient time for the L-G office to form an opinion, if any, thus affecting overall governance of the national capital,” they said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 10:49:24 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

4

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

5

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs
Explained

RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement